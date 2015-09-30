By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, Sept 30
BANGKOK, Sept 30 Thailand's four leading telecom
operators have submitted proposals to join bids for new two
licences of fourth-generation (4G) mobile services, the
regulator said, a key step in supporting the digital economy
policy of the military government.
The 4G investments will play a major role in boosting access
to high-speed Internet, an important foundation for the digital
economy, analysts said.
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission
(NBTC) is expected to hold the auction for two licences of 1800
MHz frequency on Nov. 11.
The four companies are subsidiaries of top three mobile
operators, Advanced Info Service Pcl, Total Access
Communication and True Corp, and a unit of
broadband operator Jasmine International.
The telecom regulator will announce the names of qualified
bidders next month and expects to announce the names of the
winners within one week of the auction date, NBTC Vice Chairman
Settapong Malisuwan told reporters on Wednesday.
The auction for the 1800 Mhz frequency is expected to
generate at least 40 billion baht ($1.10 billion) in revenue for
the government, and that could lead to investment of about 200
billion baht over the next few years, NBTC Secretary-General
Takorn Tantasith said.
The regulator also plans to hold another auction for two 4G
licences of 900 MHz frequency on Dec. 15, Takorn said.
Telecom operators are expected to bid aggressively to win new
licences as they eye increased revenue from data services that
is expected to offset weakness in revenue from voice services as
sluggish consumption and a weak economy hit the sector.
AIS, the only major Thai operator not offering 4G services,
is expected to benefit the most from the auctions as new
spectrum will add more capacity and enable it to roll out 4G
services, Krungsri Securities said in a note.
The regulator had originally planned to hold the auctions in
2014, but the military government postponed it after taking
power last May as officials scrutinised state-owned companies
and major projects.
($1 = 36.3100 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)