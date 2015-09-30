BANGKOK, Sept 30 Thailand's four leading telecom operators have submitted proposals to join bids for new two licences of fourth-generation (4G) mobile services, the regulator said, a key step in supporting the digital economy policy of the military government.

The 4G investments will play a major role in boosting access to high-speed Internet, an important foundation for the digital economy, analysts said.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is expected to hold the auction for two licences of 1800 MHz frequency on Nov. 11.

The four companies are subsidiaries of top three mobile operators, Advanced Info Service Pcl, Total Access Communication and True Corp, and a unit of broadband operator Jasmine International.

The telecom regulator will announce the names of qualified bidders next month and expects to announce the names of the winners within one week of the auction date, NBTC Vice Chairman Settapong Malisuwan told reporters on Wednesday.

The auction for the 1800 Mhz frequency is expected to generate at least 40 billion baht ($1.10 billion) in revenue for the government, and that could lead to investment of about 200 billion baht over the next few years, NBTC Secretary-General Takorn Tantasith said.

The regulator also plans to hold another auction for two 4G licences of 900 MHz frequency on Dec. 15, Takorn said.

Telecom operators are expected to bid aggressively to win new licences as they eye increased revenue from data services that is expected to offset weakness in revenue from voice services as sluggish consumption and a weak economy hit the sector.

AIS, the only major Thai operator not offering 4G services, is expected to benefit the most from the auctions as new spectrum will add more capacity and enable it to roll out 4G services, Krungsri Securities said in a note.

The regulator had originally planned to hold the auctions in 2014, but the military government postponed it after taking power last May as officials scrutinised state-owned companies and major projects. ($1 = 36.3100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)