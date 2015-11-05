BANGKOK Nov 5 Thailand's state-owned CAT Telecom Pcl said on Thursday it would ask the industry regulator to review a decision seeking bids for 1800-MHz frequency licences, in another attempt to halt the fourth generation (4G) mobile auction.

The move reflects regulatory uncertainty in the telecoms industry, where the 4G auction is seen as a key step in supporting the digital economy policy of the military government, which expects it to raise more than $2 billion.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) plans to hold bidding for two 1800-MHz frequency licences on Nov 11 and for two more 900-MHz spectrum licences on Dec 15.

"We want the NBTC to reconsider about any possible risk from putting the 1800-MHz spectrum into auction," CAT's acting president, Col Sanpachai Huvananda, told reporters.

CAT will also meet the regulator and Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krue-ngam to discuss and seek a solution on the 1800-MHz spectrum issue, Col Sanpachai said.

CAT's move followed a suit filed against the regulator in a Thai court on Wednesday by the labour union of another state telecom firm, TOT Pcl, over ownership of the 900-MHz frequency.

A delay in the 4G auction will not only put pressure on private operators, who need new spectrum to expand capacity, but also the country's sagging economy, analysts said.

About 200 billion baht ($5.6 billion) in new capital is expected to be invested over the next two years after 4G licences are issued, the regulator has said.

However, the regulator will go ahead with its auction plan despite opposition from CAT and TOT, NBTC secretary-general Takorn Tantasith said on Thursday.

The regulator had originally planned the auction last year, but the military government postponed it after taking power last May as officials scrutinised state-owned companies and major projects.

Shares in the top two mobile operators fell on Thursday, with market leader Advanced Info Service giving up 1.3 percent and second-ranked Total Access Communication dropping 3.4 percent. ($1=35.5200 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)