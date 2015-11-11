BANGKOK Nov 11 Thailand's telecoms regulator on
Wednesday has extended auction time for two licences of fourth
generation (4G) mobile spectrum after almost 10 hours of bidding
that pushed up a combined prices to more than 49 billion baht
($1.37 billion).
Thailand's top mobile operators have bid aggressively to win
licences for bandwidth on the 1800 MHz frequency with base
prices of 15.91 billion baht per licence.
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission
(NBTC) initially planned to close the auction at 9 PM local
time, but decided to give a half-hour hour break before resuming
bidding until they have winners, NBTC Vice Chairman Settapong
Malisuwan told a news conference.
Thailand's largest mobile operator Advanced Info Service Pcl
(AIS) and third-ranked True Corp are
expected by the market to be the winners.
AIS, 23 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
, is the only major Thai operator that does not have 4G
service. Analysts expect the licence will help AIS increase its
revenue from mobile data.
True Corp, 18 percent owned by China Mobile and
controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand
Group, also needs a licence to maintain its leading position in
4G services, analysts said.
Other bidders included second-ranked Total Access
Communication, controlled by Norway's Telenor
and broadband operator Jasmine International.
The 4G auction is seen as an important step in supporting
the digital economy policy of the military government, which
expects it to raise more than $2 billion.
The regulator also plans to hold another auction for two 4G
licences of 900 MHz frequency on Dec. 15.
($1 = 35.8600 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn,
editing by Louise Heavens)