BANGKOK Nov 12 Thailand's 4G spectrum auction has attracted bids worth more than 70.4 billion baht ($1.97 billion) for two licences for 4G mobile spectrum, data from regulator showed.

The regulator extended the deadline after aggressive bidding on Wednesday pushed up the price for the 1800MHz frequency to 35 billion baht per licence, versus a base price of 15.91 billion baht.

The four operators vying to win the licences are Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS), True Corp <TRUE.BK, Total Access Communication and Jasmine International . ($1 = 35.7400 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Miral Fahmy)