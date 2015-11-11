* Auction continues after 15 hours of bidding
* Bidding prices more than double value of bandwidth
* Telecoms firm shares down on concern over overpricing
(Recasts with latest bidding prices, details)
By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, Nov 12 Thailand's telecoms regulator
extended an auction of two 4G licences on Wednesday after fierce
competition from four operators, which had drawn nearly 60
billion baht ($1.7 bln) after 15 hours of bidding.
Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS), True Corp
, Total Access Communication and Jasmine
International vied to win the licences for bandwidth on
the 1800 MHz frequency.
After 15 hours of bidding, 28.65 billion baht had been bid
on the first licence and 30.24 billion baht on the second, more
than doubling the estimated value of the bandwidth, according to
data from the regulator.
This compared with a base price of 15.91 billion baht per
licence.
Shares in Thai telecom firms fell on concerns that the
licences may be overpriced.
The companies are in a quiet period, meaning they cannot
comment publicly on the auction.
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission
(NBTC) initially planned to close the auction at 9 p.m. local
time (1400 GMT), but decided to give a half-hour hour break
before resuming bidding until they have winners, NBTC Vice
Chairman Settapong Malisuwan told a news conference.
Analysts had expected AIS, Thailand's largest mobile
operator, and third-ranked True Corp to win the licences.
AIS, 23 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
, is the only major Thai operator that does not offer a
4G service. Analysts expect a licence will help AIS increase its
revenue from mobile data.
True Corp, 18 percent owned by China Mobile and
controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand
Group, needs a licence to maintain its leading position in 4G
services, analysts said.
The regulator plans to hold another auction for two 4G
licences of 900 MHz frequency on Dec. 15.
($1 = 35.8400 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
Editing by Susan Fenton)