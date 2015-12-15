BANGKOK Dec 15 Thailand's biggest mobile
operators began battling on Tuesday for more fourth generation
(4G) mobile spectrum in an auction expected to net at least $2
billion for a military government struggling to revive economic
growth.
Market leaders Advanced Info Service and
second-ranked Total Access Communication Pcl are
expected to fiercely bid, and win, for the two licences to
prevent a newcomer from entering the $6.7 billion telecom
market, analysts said.
The other bidders are third-largest mobile operator True
Corp and broadband operator Jasmine International
. AIS and True paid a combined $2.26 billion for the
first set of 4G licences auctioned last month.
"Nobody will give up in the contest," Takorn Tantasith,
secretary general of state regulator the National Broadcasting
and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) told reporters, adding
that the next auction would not be until 2018 at the earliest.
As of 0300 GMT, the latest bids were 14.8 billion baht
($410.31 million) for each licence, versus a base price of 12.86
billion baht, the regulator said.
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has said the
proceeds from the auction would be spent on infrastructure and
helping low-income workers such as farmers. The economy has been
in the doldrums since a 2014 military coup and the military
government has sought to accelerate spending.
The auction, which started at 0200 GMT, will continue for 12
hours before participants take a three-hour break. Bidding will
resume at midnight and continue until 6 a.m. local time. If no
winner has emerged by then, the process will start again at 0200
GMT Wednesday.
The last bidding round was equally lengthy, and after
complaints from the companies, the regulator said it had
prepared rooms with sofas, beds and massage chairs for the
bidding teams, who will be isolated from their competitors.
"They were told to pack clothes and personal belongings to
stay for at least three night," Takorn said, adding that an
ambulance was also on stand-by.
($1 = 36.1600 baht)
(Additional reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by
Simon Webb and Miral Fahmy)