* Thailand's 4G spectrum auction has attracted bids worth 52.13 billion baht ($1.45 billion) for two licences for 4G mobile spectrum, data from regulator showed.

* Price for each licences at 26.06 billion baht, versus a base price of 12.86 billion baht.

* Bidding resumes midnight to 6 a.m. local time.

* Four bidders vying for licences are market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl, second-ranked Total Access Communication, True Corp and broadband operator Jasmine International.

(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Louise Heavens)