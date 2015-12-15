BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
BANGKOK Dec 15 The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission
(NBTC)
* Thailand's 4G spectrum auction has attracted bids worth 52.13 billion baht ($1.45 billion) for two licences for 4G mobile spectrum, data from regulator showed.
* Price for each licences at 26.06 billion baht, versus a base price of 12.86 billion baht.
* Bidding resumes midnight to 6 a.m. local time.
* Four bidders vying for licences are market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl, second-ranked Total Access Communication, True Corp and broadband operator Jasmine International.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Louise Heavens)
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.