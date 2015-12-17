BANGKOK Dec 17 Thailand's telecoms regulator
extended the auction for two 4G spectrum licences for a third
day on Thursday amid fierce competition which raised the bids to
$2.71 billion, higher than the selling price for the first set
of licences.
Market leader Advanced Info Service and
third-ranked True Corp, the companies that bought the
4G licences in a November auction, are bidding against
second-ranked Total Access Communication Pcl,
controlled by Norway's Telenor, and broadband provider
Jasmine International.
Analysts said the fierce competition indicated that Jasmine,
which does not have a mobile operation, needed a licence to
secure future growth, while True and AIS were keen to prevent
another company from eating into their market share.
Shares in the telecoms companies participating in the
auction fell sharply on Wednesday due to concerns that a fierce
contest that pushed up bidding prices will hurt their profits.
At 0220 GMT, total bids stood at 97.53 billion baht ($2.71
billion), with 47.96 billion baht for first licence and 49.57
billion baht for second. Bidding will continue until 1400 GMT
unless a winner - the company that bids the highest and remains
uncontested - is declared.
To give more financial flexibility to bidders, the regulator
has offered winners in the second auction to pay the bulk of the
licence's price in the fourth year, official Pravit
Leestapornvongsa said.
Winners in November auction have to pay half of bidding
prices within 90 days after receiving the licences.
($1 = 36.0400 baht)
(Additional reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr
Dhanananphorn; Editing by Miral Fahmy)