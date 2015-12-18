BANGKOK Dec 19 Thailand's auction for 4G mobile licences closed on Saturday with bids reaching 151.95 billion baht ($4.2 billion) after four days of fierce competition, the regulator said.

Four bidders vying for licences are market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl, second-ranked Total Access Communication, True Corp and broadband operator Jasmine International. ($1 = 36.1500 baht)

