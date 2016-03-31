BANGKOK, March 31 Thailand's telecoms regulator said the starting price of the re-auction for the fourth generation (4G) mobile spectrum will be 75.65 billion baht ($2.1 billion), the winning price Jasmine International Pcl bid but failed to pay.

The regulator will hold another round of auction for the 900MHz spectrum on June 24, Takorn Tantasith, secretary general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, told a news conference after a board meeting on Thursday.

The regulator will meet broadband Internet company Jasmine on April 5 to discuss the default, before holding a public hearing for the re-auction on April 22, Takorn said.

($1 = 35.1600 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)