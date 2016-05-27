BRIEF-TripAdvisor announces new, streamlined experience for its native iOS app
* updated "things to do", "restaurants" categories, to now adapt to user preferences, make customized recommendations based on machine learning
BANGKOK May 27 Thailand's largest mobile telecoms operator, Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS), won a fourth-generation mobile licence at price of 75.65 billion baht ($2.12 billion) as the only bidder in a re-run of a spectrum auction on Friday.
AIS already has a 4G licence, but needed the additional high-speed capacity to improve data services in Thailand's competitive mobile market.
The result was a formality after no other companies entered. Thailand's regulator was forced to offer the licence to bidders again after broadband internet provider Jasmine International missed a payment deadline after winning the initial auction in December.
($1 = 35.6500 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Simon Webb and Kenneth Maxwell)
