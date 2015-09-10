BANGKOK, Sept 10 Thai telecoms regulator said on Thursday it would hold an auction of another two licences of fourth-generation (4G) mobile spectrum on Dec. 15 and raised the base prices to 12.87 billion baht ($356 million).

The planned auction of 900 MHz frequency will be the second lot of 4G licences after the regulator decided to start auction for two licences on 1800MHz spectrum on Nov. 11, Settapong Malisuwan, vice chairman told reporters.

The regulator said earlier that it considered to hold the auction for the four 4G licences at the same time in November. ($1 Baht = 36.1500 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)