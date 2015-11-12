BANGKOK Nov 12 Thailand's 4G spectrum auction closed on Thursday with bids rising to 80.78 billion baht ($2.25 billion) for two licences in the country's hottest such contest, telecoms regulator said.

Bidding price for the first licence on the 1800MHz frequency was at 39.79 billion baht, more than doubling a base price of 15.91 billion baht, with the second licence at 40.99 billion baht, according to data from the regulator.

They have not disclosed the name of the winners.

Four operators vying for the licences are Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS), True Corp, Total Access Communication (TAC) and Jasmine International .

