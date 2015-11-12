BANGKOK Nov 12 Thailand's telecoms regulator has resumed an auction for 4G spectrum after an hour's break on Thursday was requested by three bidders.

The bidders had sought time for rest at their houses, but regulators wanted them to stay at the regulator's office, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) vice-chairman Settapong Malisuwan told a news conference.

Bidding will continue until midnight and the NBTC will decide whether bidding should continue, Settapong said.

The 4G auction has so far attracted bids worth 80.38 billion baht ($2.25 billion) for the two licences on offer, the NBTC said.

