BRIEF-JD.com says Q1 net revenues RMB 76.2 bln, an increase of 41.2% pct
* Q1 revenue RMB 76.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 73.55 billion
BANGKOK Nov 18 Thailand's Central Administrative Court has rejected a suit filed by workers at state firm CAT Telecom seeking the annulment of an auction of fourth-generation mobile frequencies.
The plaintiffs were not negatively affected by the auction and the court decided not to hear the case, the court said in a statement.
CAT Telecom union workers filed the law suit against the telecoms regulator last week in a bid to disrupt the 4G auction.
The court's decision clears the way for the issuing two licences for the 1800-MHz frequency, which were auctioned on Nov. 11 and helped the military government raise $2.26 billion.
Plans to auction two 900-MHz spectrum licences on Dec. 15 face a similar legal challenge from workers at another state firm, TOT Pcl. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Q1 revenue RMB 76.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 73.55 billion
May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.