BANGKOK, June 25 Thailand's telecoms regulator
set a reserve price on Monday for an auction of 3G mobile-phone
licences, a crucial step towards long-delayed reforms in the
sector.
The reserve price, the minimum amount Thailand expects to
receive from each of nine licences for 5MHz bandwidth, will
start at 4.5 billion baht ($142 million), said Settapong
Malisuwan, chairman of the regulator's subcommittee in charge of
telecoms.
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission
(NBTC) has said it would hold an auction in October for new 2.1
GHz spectrum licences with 15-year terms.
The auction price is subject to approval from the NBTC board
on Wednesday before a public hearing to be held in July.
The top three telecoms operators in Thailand, whose current
contracts expire in the next few years, are keen to join the
auction.
These are market leader Advanced Info Service,
partly owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd,
second-ranked Total Access Communication Pcl, which is
controlled by Norway's Telenor, and number three True
Corp.
The 3G licensing is a crucial step in reforming the $6.8
billion sector and will dramatically change the way operators
pay fees to the government. It will also allow operators to tap
additional revenue from mobile data in a country of around 67
million people where many have more than one mobile phone.
($1 = 31.77 Baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)