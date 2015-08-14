BANGKOK Aug 14 Thailand's top two mobile
operators, Advanced Info Service PCL (AIS) and Total
Access Communication PCL, said on Friday they will
share infrastructure in a bid to cut costs and keep expansion of
coverage on track.
This is the first instance of rivals agreeing to share
resources in Thailand's fiercely competitive telecoms market.
The move is in line with the policies of the country's telecom
regulator, which has called for infrastructure sharing as a
means of reducing overlapping investments by operators and
easing the environmental impact of infrastructure.
AIS's and TAC's subsidiaries aimed to share 2,000 telecoms
towers this year, the companies said in a statement. No
financial details were given.
Hit by weak domestic consumption and slower economic growth,
Thai mobile operators are facing pressure to boost their revenue
and profits after continued drop in voice services and
intensified competition.
Ratings agency Fitch said it expected Thai telecoms
companies to continue their aggressive marketing activities,
including handset subsidies and unlimited data offerings, which
will hit profits through the second half of this year.
AIS and TAC have a combined market share of over 80 percent
in terms of service revenue, Fitch said in a statement.
TAC said in a separate statement it has reached an agreement
with state-run CAT Telecom to set up a joint venture to manage
shared telecoms towers and fibre-optic infrastructure.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)