* Govt expects over $4 bln telecom investment in 2 yrs
* To boost telecom contrib to GDP by 1.5-2.0 percentage
points
* Another auction to come in Dec
By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, Nov 19 Thailand's launch of faster
mobile data networks will be a boon for a government grappling
with slowing economic growth and could attract at least $4
billion worth of investments within the next two years, industry
experts said.
In a rare piece of good news for Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy, the military-run government raised $2.26
billion in a marathon 33-hour auction for 4G licenses this
month, an amount that is more than the combined revenue of the
top five state enterprises in the last fiscal year.
Next year, Advanced Info Service and True Corp
, the operators that won the licenses, are expected to
invest some 80 billion baht in the networks, Takorn Tantasith,
secretary-general of telecoms regulator National Broadcasting
and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), told Reuters.
Investments in 4G networks could rise to around 150 billion
baht ($4.17 billion) over the next two years, but that figure
does not include investments by companies after a second 4G
licence auction planned for Dec. 15, he added.
Thailand's total telecoms spending now accounts for 2.3-2.5
percent of GDP, according to market researcher IDC, and the
anticipated increase could lift that share by up to two
percentage points, Takorn added.
Faster networks will help accelerate growth in e-commerce
and online banking as well as increase demand for smartphones,
said Weeradej Panichwisai, research manager at IDC.
Mobile data usage in Thailand is growing at one of the
fastest rates in Southeast Asia, as average usage is at just
1.5-1.6 Gbps a month compared to 4-5 Gbps in Singapore, Pisut
Ngamvijitvong, telecoms analyst at CIMB in Bangkok.
The introduction of faster networks will also boost the
penetration of 4G-enabled handsets to as much as 70 percent over
the next few years from just 15 percent now, Pisut added.
Competition for the second 4G auction is expected to be
fierce, as True and Advanced Info go head-to-head again with
first bid losers Jasmine International and Access
Communication.
($1 = 35.9600 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Simon Webb and
Miral Fahmy)