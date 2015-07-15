BANGKOK, July 15 Thailand's spending on information and communication technology, or ICT, is expected to grow 3.8 percent to nearly $20 billion in 2015, missing a previous forecast of 13 percent, because of a weak economy and sluggish investment, market researcher IDC said on Wednesday.

Thailand, Southeast Asia's second largest buyer of ICT products and services, is expected to spend 668 billion baht ($19.64 billion) this year and growth in 2016 will be 4.5 percent, to reach 708.4 billion baht the researcher said.

"The 3.8 percent is lower than usual. It's disappointing. But 2016 looks like a very good year, thanks to the government's digital economy policy and takeup of new techonology," IDC Thailand country manager Michael Araneta told reporters.

ICT spending in Thailand normally grows at two times higher than economic growth, Araneta said, adding the ICT sector would account for about 7 percent of Thailand's gross domestic product this year, on par with the farming sector.

Of the total spending of 668 billion baht, telecoms services will account for 45.5 percent while IT will make up the rest.

Spending on telecoms services will see a healthy growth of 6.2 percent this year as consumers and businesses continue to spend more on higher value data services, while IT spending will rise 1.9 percent, off an earlier forecast of 10.6 percent.

Thailand's smartphone penetration rate is expected to exceed half the population in 2015, driven by lower handset prices, said Jarit Sidhu, lead analyst for IDC Thailand.

The military government plans to hold an auction for fourth generation mobile spectrum in November and December, a move that will boost spending on telecoms and use of mobile data in 2016, the analyst said.

The launch of 4G services will play a major role in boosting access to high speed Internet services, which will support the government's digital economy policy, IDC said. ($1=34.0200 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)