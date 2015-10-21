BANGKOK Oct 21 Thailand's state-run telecoms
company TOT Pcl said on Wednesday it has shortlisted two
potential partners with whom it will jointly operate its mobile
and telecom towers businesses and aimed to make a final
selection in November.
TOT, one of several major state enterprises undergoing
business restructurings since the military seized power in 2014,
needs strategic partners to help improve its financial position
and strengthen its operations.
"We are now negotiating with two potential partners," acting
president Montchai Noosong told a news conference. He declined
to name the two shortlisted entities.
Advanced Info Service (AIS), Thailand's largest
mobile operator, is expected to be one of partners shortlisted
given AIS provides 2G mobile service under a concession contract
granted by TOT, analysts said.
Five telecom operators have submitted proposals for a
partnership with TOT, including AIS, True Corp, Samart
Corp, Loxley Pcl and Mobile LTE, TOT has
said.
TOT was seeking ways to settle a legal dispute about
ownership of telecoms towers with AIS, Monchai said adding a
possible solution could be a long-term rental contract.
AIS shares erased their gains and fell 0.4 percent in
afternoon trading as investors had expected TOT to announce the
final selection on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)