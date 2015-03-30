* Auction to raise at least $2 bln in state revenue
* Four telecoms operators keen to join auction
* Names of winners to be announced in December
By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, March 30 Thailand's telecoms regulator
said on Monday it would auction high speed fourth-generation
(4G) mobile spectrum at year-end, allowing telecom operators to
expand lucrative data services to offset declining revenues from
voice calls.
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission
(NBTC) said on Monday the auctions would be held on Nov. 11 and
Dec. 15, with the winners announced by December.
The military government had postponed the auction after it
took power in May, as the authorities scrutinised state-owned
companies and major projects.
Market leader by subscriber numbers Advanced Info Service
PCL (AIS) is expected to bid aggressively for the
licence as it is the only major telecom firm without 4G
services. Smaller telecoms group Jasmine International
is also keen to win a 4G license.
Second-ranked Total Access Communication PCL (TAC)
and third-ranked True Corp PCL already offer 4G
services.
On average, telecom operators' annual revenue from non-voice
and data services have risen by 30-40 percent while voice
service revenues have fallen by around 10 percent.
The auction is expected to yield at least 65.31 billion baht
($2 billion) in state revenue, according to Reuters calculations
based on new starting prices. This is 52 percent higher than the
revenue the regulator had expected before the auction was
delayed.
The regulator will auction two licences of 1800MHz spectrum
on Nov. 11 and another two licences for 900MHz spectrum on Dec.
15, the statement said.
The starting price for the 1800MHz spectrum will be 16.57
billion baht ($507 million) and 16.085 billion baht for the
900MHz spectrum, NBTC secretary-general Takorn Tantasith told
reporters.
The regulator said it will draft new terms and regulations
to ensure that the planned auction is fair and transparent, he
added.
($1 = 32.66 Baht)
