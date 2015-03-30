* Auction to raise at least $2 bln in state revenue

* Four telecoms operators keen to join auction

* Names of winners to be announced in December (Adds details, context)

By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, March 30 Thailand's telecoms regulator said on Monday it would auction high speed fourth-generation (4G) mobile spectrum at year-end, allowing telecom operators to expand lucrative data services to offset declining revenues from voice calls.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) said on Monday the auctions would be held on Nov. 11 and Dec. 15, with the winners announced by December.

The military government had postponed the auction after it took power in May, as the authorities scrutinised state-owned companies and major projects.

Market leader by subscriber numbers Advanced Info Service PCL (AIS) is expected to bid aggressively for the licence as it is the only major telecom firm without 4G services. Smaller telecoms group Jasmine International is also keen to win a 4G license.

Second-ranked Total Access Communication PCL (TAC) and third-ranked True Corp PCL already offer 4G services.

On average, telecom operators' annual revenue from non-voice and data services have risen by 30-40 percent while voice service revenues have fallen by around 10 percent.

The auction is expected to yield at least 65.31 billion baht ($2 billion) in state revenue, according to Reuters calculations based on new starting prices. This is 52 percent higher than the revenue the regulator had expected before the auction was delayed.

The regulator will auction two licences of 1800MHz spectrum on Nov. 11 and another two licences for 900MHz spectrum on Dec. 15, the statement said.

The starting price for the 1800MHz spectrum will be 16.57 billion baht ($507 million) and 16.085 billion baht for the 900MHz spectrum, NBTC secretary-general Takorn Tantasith told reporters.

The regulator said it will draft new terms and regulations to ensure that the planned auction is fair and transparent, he added. ($1 = 32.66 Baht) (Editing by Simon Webb and Miral Fahmy)