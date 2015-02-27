GRAPHIC: Growth in revenues, expenses:
By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, Feb 27 Thailand's military junta is proving
to be a bottleneck for the release of more 4G bandwidth in the
data-hungry country, forcing more competition among mobile
operators who are sparing no expense to tempt users of rival
networks to switch sides.
Advanced Info Service (AIS), Thailand's largest
mobile operator, increased its marketing expenses to a record in
2014. Indeed, the operating costs of Thailand's top wireless
carriers rose to multi-year highs, according to the selling,
general and administration (SG&A) expenses data on the
companies' latest income statements. What is worrying is that,
for some operators, revenues have either not appreciated at a
similar pace or have fallen.
The outlook for leading carriers AIS, Total Access
Communication (TAC) and True has dimmed
since the military government suspended an auction for 4G
frequency last year as the junta consolidates its hold over
Thailand's wireless assets and infrastructure. Last month, the
cabinet drafted bills to remove the autonomy of the industry
regulator, which will be overseen by a new Digital Economy
Policy Committee chaired by the prime minister and head of the
military government.
AIS, partly owned by Singapore Telecommunications,
is the most exposed to the regulatory uncertainty over 4G. It
has no 4G service, unlike TAC, controlled by Telenor,
and True, in which China Mobile has a stake. That has
sharpened competition in the 3G sphere. Telcos are also racing
to move their customers to high-speed networks because they are
paying huge fees to the government under older concessions. To
stimulate the shift to 3G and 4G, they have poured money into
expanding coverage and marketing campaigns. They are also
offering cheaper rates under bundling packages and handset
subsidies, sacrificing margins as a result.
"The higher marketing expenses show that operators are
willing to suffer short-term pain for long-term gain," said
Pisut Ngamvijitvong, a Bangkok-based analyst at CIMB Securities
(Thailand). "There is a chance for a price war this year. If the
4G auction is delayed further, AIS will need to increase
marketing expenses to retain its market share. Other operators
will follow suit."
(Editing by Ryan Woo)