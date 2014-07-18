BANGKOK, July 18 Thailand's military government said on Friday it had suspended for one year an auction of fourth-generation (4G) mobile licences with immediate effect.

Shares in top telecoms firm Advanced Info Service dropped 4.9 percent to 215 baht after the announcement and other shares in the sector also fell.

(Reporting by Bangkok bureau; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)