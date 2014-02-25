BANGKOK Feb 25 Thai Airways International PCL
reported a third consecutive quarter of red ink on
Tuesday because of foreign exchange losses, increased costs and
a low number of passengers relative to seats.
The airline posted a net loss of 5.65 billion baht ($174
million) for October-December against a profit of 792 million a
year earlier and a loss of 6.2 billion in the previous quarter.
The result compared with a mean forecast of a 7 billion baht
loss from five analysts surveyed by Reuters.
The fourth-quarter figure brought the airline's full-year
net loss to 12 billion baht versus a profit of 6.2 billion in
2012.
Shares in Thai Airways closed down 1.5 percent ahead of the
earnings release, compared with a 0.2 percent rise in the
benchmark index.
Thai Airways expects to remain in the red in 2014 due to a
drop in passenger numbers as a result of prolonged political
unrest, a board member has told Reuters.
($1 = 32.5550 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Christopher
Cushing and Alan Raybould)