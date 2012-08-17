BANGKOK Aug 17 Thai Airways International Pcl
* Expects it will miss 2012 net profit target of 6 billion
baht ($190 million) due to higher fuel costs after global oil
prices rise, director Dheerasak Suwannayos told reporters
* Expects 2012 revenue to rise about 3 percent; first-half
revenue was below target by 2 billion baht
* Aims to decide by the end of the third quarter if it will
go ahead with plan to set up a new low-cost airline
* July cabin factor, number of passenger seats sold, at 79.8
percent, up from a year earlier
* The flag carrier reported a smaller net loss in the second
quarter as aggressive promotions and fierce competition dragged
down passenger yields
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)