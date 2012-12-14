BANGKOK Dec 14 Shareholders of Thailand's
leading shipping firm, Thoresen Thai Agencies Plc, have
rejected a $323 million capital-raising plan and asked the
management to look for other options, its chairman said.
Most shareholders were of the opinion that the loss-making
company should not be investing a great deal of money right now,
and they will hold a meeting on Jan. 30 to consider new options,
Prasert Bunsumpun told reporters after a shareholders' meeting
on Friday.
The company posted a net loss of 4.6 billion baht ($150
million) for its financial year ending Sept. 30, 2012, versus a
profit of 173 million a year earlier.
In October, Thoresen Thai told the stock exchange it aimed
to raise 9.9 billion baht ($323 million) by offering up to 708
million new shares in a one-for-one rights issue at 14 baht per
share.
($1 = 30.70 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)