BRIEF- Japan Rental Housing Investments acquires properties for 4.02 bln yen
* Says it acquired three properties for 2.15 billion yen, 1.06 billion yen and 811.5 million yen respectively, on June 1
BANGKOK Feb 19 Thailand's Tisco Financial Group Pcl :
* The company plans to issue transferable subscription rights (TSR) for 72.8 million units to existing shareholders at a ratio of 1 TSR for 10 existing shares.
* TSR holders have the option of either exercising their subscription rights or selling them on. The conversion ratio is 1 TSR for 1 common share at 24 baht each.
* It would issue 72.8 million common shares to reserve for the TSR exercise. It expects to raise around 1.75 billion baht ($58.55 million) from the issue.
* The company also said its board had approved a plan for a cash dividend payment of 2.4 baht per share.
($1 = 29.89 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)
SHANGHAI, May 31 The banker at the other end of the phone line was furious, recalled Shanghai lawyer Wang Chaoyu. A pile of steel pledged as collateral for a loan of almost $3 million from his bank, China CITIC, had vanished from a warehouse on the outskirts of the city.