BRIEF-Vietnam's Vietcombank says Q1 net profit rises 20.1 pct y/y
April 20 Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Foreign Trade Of Viet Nam
BANGKOK, March 4 Thailand's Tisco Financial Group Pcl said on Tuesday it is aiming for 2014 loan growth of 10 percent, slower than the 17.7 percent it recorded in 2013, as prolonged political unrest and the country's weak economy dampened demand for lending.
Tisco Financial, which owns Tisco Bank, one of Thailand's top three car-loan providers, plans to keep its bad debt at 1.7 percent of total loans this year, chief financial officer Chatri Chandragam told reporters.
The group expects its net interest margin to be 3 percent this year, up from 2.8 percent last year, he added.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)
April 20 Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Foreign Trade Of Viet Nam
April 19 “Is this market a bubble?” and “Is my kid a genius?” are two questions which are asked far more often, and with less profit, than they should.