* No plan to sell TMB stake but ready to hear offers-finmin
BANGKOK, March 26 Thailand's Finance Ministry
said on Monday it had no plans to sell a stake it owns in the
country's seventh-largest lender, TMB Bank Pcl, but it
was open to offers.
"Right now we have no plan to reduce any stake that we
hold," Kittirat Na Ranong told reporters. "Whatever we (the
ministry) hold today, we will continue to hold it, but of
course, if there's any interesting offer, we'll look into it."
According to bourse data, the Finance Ministry owns 26.11
percent in TMB with ING Groep NV holding 25.2 percent
plus 5.84 percent through non-voting depository receipts.
The bailed-out Dutch financial services group has put its
stake, worth roughly $775 million, up for sale as it pushes
ahead with Asian divestments, sources familiar with the matter
said last week.
Areepong Phucha-oom, permanent secretary at the finance
ministry, said the ministry had not been contacted by ING about
any sale.
($1 = 30.775 Baht)
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate;
Editing by Alan Raybould)