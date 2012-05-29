BRIEF-Xinhua Holdings' CEO to transfer shares of Activate Interactive Pte to unit
* Says its wholly owned unit Xinhua Mobile Limited will pay $3 to CEO of the co, to acquire 20 percent stake in Activate Interactive and options
BANGKOK May 29 TMB Bank Pcl :
* To beat its 2012 loan growth target of 15 percent due to strong exports and the government's investment, Chief Executive Boontuck Wungcharoen told reporters
* Expects second-quarter loans to rise from the first quarter due to strong economic recovery (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Says its wholly owned unit Xinhua Mobile Limited will pay $3 to CEO of the co, to acquire 20 percent stake in Activate Interactive and options
SAN FRANCISCO/TOKYO, June 9 Private equity firm Bain Capital is replacing rival KKR & Co LP in a Japanese government-led consortium that also includes Western Digital Corp to bid for Toshiba Corp's chip unit, sources familiar with the matter said.