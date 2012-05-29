BANGKOK May 29 TMB Bank Pcl :

* To beat its 2012 loan growth target of 15 percent due to strong exports and the government's investment, Chief Executive Boontuck Wungcharoen told reporters

* Expects second-quarter loans to rise from the first quarter due to strong economic recovery (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)