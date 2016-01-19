BANGKOK Jan 19 Thailand's prosecutor has
charged the local unit of Philip Morris International of
under-reporting the value of imported cigarettes, which led to
tax revenue losses of about 20 billion baht ($551.27 million),
the attorney-general said.
The case involves cigarettes imported by Philip Morris
Thailand from the Philippines between 2003 and 2007, the
prosecutor told reporters. In addition to the company, seven
Thais were also charged, as well as four foreigners who were
outside the country, they added.
A court will hear the case on April 25. If convicted, the
company will have to pay 80 billion baht in damages, and each
defendant faces up to 10 years in prison.
Philip Morris Thailand said the charges were unjust.
"Not only are these charges wholly without merit ... they
also call into question Thailand's commitment to fairness,
transparency and rule of law," branch manager Troy Modlin said
in a statement.
A 2010 ruling by the World Trade Organization said that
Thailand had no grounds to reject the import price of cigarettes
from the Philippines, and Thailand has previously lost a case
over the issue.
The Philippines has complained that a series of domestic
taxation and customs valuation by Thailand that started in 2006
had undermined the competitiveness of its cigarettes against
those produced by the state-controlled Thailand Tobacco
Monopoly.
($1 = 36.2800 baht)
