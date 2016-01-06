BANGKOK Jan 6 Thai international tourist arrivals in 2016 are expected to hit a record high of 32 million compared with an estimated 29.88 million last year, the tourism and sports minister said on Wednesday.

"Actually, 32 million is just a calculation. We do not put that as a target because we are now emphasising only on the revenue," Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul told Reuters. (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)