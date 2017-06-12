BANGKOK, June 12 International tourist arrivals
in Thailand rose 4.6 percent in May from a year earlier, with
revenues up 6.9 percent, but a strong baht could impact
the lucrative industry, the tourism and sports ministry said on
Monday.
The number of foreign tourists stood at 2.59 million in May,
led by visitors from China, Malaysia, India, Russia and the
United States, generating revenue of 125 billion baht ($3.67
billion), Pongpanu Svetarundra, the ministry's
permanent-secretary, said in a statement.
In the January-May period, tourist numbers rose 3.2 percent
to 14.61 million, with revenue up 5.1 percent to 747 billion
baht, the ministry said.
The strengthening of the baht against currencies in
Thailand's tourist markets, such as the dollar, the pound
and the euro, might affect visitors'
spending and their travel decisions to Thailand, Pongpanu said.
But a stronger rouble against the baht has helped
lift arrivals from Russia, he added.
Tourism accounts for 12 percent of Thailand's economy, and
has been a rare bright spot for Southeast Asia's second-largest
economy, whose growth has lagged regional peers in recent years.
($1 = 34.02 baht)
(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Sunil Nair)