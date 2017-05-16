* January-April arrivals up 2.9 pct y/y
* Govt keeps targets of about 35 million tourists this year
By Kitiphong Thaichareon
BANGKOK, May 16 International tourist arrivals
in Thailand rose 7 percent in April from a year earlier and the
government predicted a pick up in Chinese visitors will help it
achieving its target for 2017.
Tourism accounts for 12 percent of Thailand's economic
output, and has been a rare bright spot for Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy, whose growth has lagged peers in recent
years.
The government was sticking by its target of about 35
million visitors this year after a record 32.6 million in 2016,
Pongpanu Svetarundra, permanent-secretary of the tourism and
sports ministry, told a news conference.
Foreign arrivals were 2.83 million in April and about 12
million in the first four months of this year, up 2.9 percent
from the same period a year earlier, he said.
Growth in January-April arrivals "was not exciting" because
of last year's high comparative figures, Pongpanu said.
"But there is nothing to worry about. We believe foreign
tourists are coming back, especially Chinese tourists, which
have shown signs of recovering," he said.
In the first four months of 2017, Chinese tourists,
Thailand's biggest foreign group, dropped 7.5 percent from a
year earlier to 3.19 million, improving from a 20 percent slump
in the final quarter of 2016 after a Thai crackdown on cheap
Chinese tour packages.
The ministry expects at least 9 million Chinese travellers
this year, up from 8.7 million last year, Pongpanu said.
The banning of Chinese tour groups to South Korea should
also boost Thai tourism but any benefit may be seen from the
third quarter as it will take time for visitors to change plans,
he said.
U.S. President Donald Trump's entry ban on people from seven
Muslim-majority countries also helped increase visitors from the
Middle East, which rose 12 percent in the first four months of
this year from a year earlier, Pongpanu said.
