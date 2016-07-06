BANGKOK, July 6 Toyota Motor Corp's
Thai unit has launched a voluntary redundancy programme aimed at
cutting around 800 subcontractors in Thailand due to economic
problems in the southeast Asian country and abroad.
Thailand's economic slowdown, along with uncertainty over
the global economy, have affected both the domestic automotive
industry and exports since the beginning of the year, it said in
a statement.
That has caused a reduction in production volume, overtime
hours and monthly income offered to employees, it said.
The company has offered the redundancy package to around 800
subcontractors but more workers have applied for the scheme,
Phuphal Samata, the president of Toyota Thailand Worker's Union,
told Reuters.
"There isn't overtime payment anymore, so many
subcontractors may want to find other work and take this
compensation package," he said.
Toyota commands about a third of the local auto market and
has 18,000 workers in Thailand, 40 percent of whom are
subcontractors, he said.
Thailand is a regional production and export hub for the
world's top carmakers. The sector accounts for around 10 percent
of the country's gross domestic product.
Domestic auto sales have declined almost every month on a
yearly basis since May 2013 following the ending of a government
car subsidy scheme in 2012.
In January, Toyota forecast Thailand's total domestic car
sales would fall 10 percent in 2016 from a year ago to 720,000
units. It sees its own annual auto sales falling 9.8 percent
from last year.
Job cuts at Toyota are unlikely to spread to other
automakers as the firm has hired many workers since the car
subsidy scheme, said Surapong Paisitpattanapong, spokesman for
the Federation of Thai Industries' Auto Industry.
"I don't think others will immediately follow suit because
May's auto production, exports and domestic auto sales are
growing. There's still hope," he said.
