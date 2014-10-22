(Repeats with link to pdf: reut.rs/1r0LVNK)
* Abductees stories indicate shift in trafficking tactics
* Previously they voluntarily boarded boats looking for work
* Crackdown on traffickers forcing the shift?
* Or is trade so lucrative now that competition is fiercer?
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Andrew R.C. Marshall
PHANG NGA, Thailand, Oct. 22 When Afsar Miae
left his home near Teknaf in southern Bangladesh to look for
work last month, he told his mother, "I'll see you soon." He
said he expected to return that evening.
He never did.
When he reported for work at a house on the outskirts of
Teknaf, a man there gave him a drink of water. Soon, his eyelids
sagged and his head started spinning.
When he awoke, it was dark. He had lost all sense of time.
Two Bangladeshi men then forced him and seven others onto a
small boat and bound them.
"My hands were tied. My eyes were blindfolded," said Miae,
20.
The boat sailed through the night until it reached a larger
ship moored far offshore. Miae was thrown into its dark, crowded
hold by armed guards. He and his fellow captives survived on
scraps of food and dirty water, some of them for weeks.
The ship eventually sailed toward Thailand where, as Reuters
reported last year, human-trafficking gangs hold thousands of
boat people in brutal jungle camps until relatives pay ransoms
to secure their release.
Testimonies from Bangladeshi and Rohingya survivors provide
evidence of a shift in tactics in one of Asia's busiest
human-trafficking routes. In the past, evidence showed most
people boarded smuggling boats voluntarily. Now people are being
abducted or tricked and then taken to larger ships anchored in
international waters just outside Bangladesh's maritime
boundary.
It's unclear exactly how many people are being coerced onto
the boats. But seven men interviewed by Reuters who said they
were taken by force described being held until the boats filled
up with hundreds of people in what are effectively floating
prisons. Two of the men were taken to trafficking camps in
Thailand.
"EATING LEAVES"
The experiences of these men recall the trans-Atlantic slave
trade of centuries ago. Miae and four other men who were held on
the same ship as him described being kept in near total darkness
and being regularly whipped by guards. Two men from another boat
said they were forced to sit in a squatting position and that
the hatch to the hold was only opened to remove dead bodies.
Miae and 80 other men were abandoned, starving and
dehydrated, on a remote island by their captors, who appear to
have fled for fear their operation had been exposed, according
to two local Thai officials who were involved in rescuing the
men in Phang Nga, located just north of the popular tourist
island of Phuket.
"Their conditions were beyond what a human should have to
go through," said Jadsada Thitimuta, an official in Phang Nga.
"Some were sick and many were like skeletons. They were eating
leaves."
More than 130 suspected trafficking victims, mostly
Bangladeshis but also stateless Rohingya Muslims from western
Myanmar, have been found in Phang Nga since Oct. 11, according
to Thailand's Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.
Prayoon Rattanasenee, the acting governor of Phang Nga province,
said that interviews conducted by police, rights groups and his
own people revealed that the victims were "brought by force.
Many were drugged but we don't know the exact number," he told
Reuters.
Evidence indicates that many of the boats appear to be from
Thailand. The abducted men recalled ships with either Thai flags
or Thai-speaking crews. In June, six people were killed and
dozens injured when a mutiny broke out in Bangladeshi waters on
what the Bangladesh Coast Guard described as a "Thai trawler"
trafficking hundreds of men to Thailand.
The Bangladesh Coast Guard told Reuters it was aware of
trafficking ships lurking just outside Bangladesh's territorial
waters. Intercepting them wasn't easy, said Lieutenant Commander
M. Ashiqe Mahmud.
"At night they enter our waters, take the people and again
cross the boundary," he said. "It is very difficult to identify
those ships at sea."
Ashiqe said the coast guard was intercepting smaller boats
that were leaving Bangladeshi shores with people to feed the
larger ships. A report in August by the United Nations refugee
agency UNHCR said that in the first half of the year,
Bangladeshi authorities reportedly arrested "over 700 people
(including smugglers and crew) attempting to depart irregularly
by sea from Bangladesh."
The Royal Thai Navy, which patrols the coastline with the
Marine Police Division, also said it was aware people were being
held captive on ships off its coast. "The truth is they use
fishing boats to transport people and the bottom of the boat
becomes like a room to put the people, but it seems like a
commercial fishing boat," said Royal Thai Navy spokesman Rear
Admiral Kan Deeubol.
The ship on which Miae was held set sail with its human
cargo for Thai waters four days after he was taken aboard.
Others interviewed by Reuters say they spent up to six weeks in
the hold of the ship anchored in the Bay of Bengal. Fourteen
armed guards were aboard, said Miae.
The men were forced to squat for much of their journey and
sometimes had their hands and feet bound with rope or cloth. The
guards routinely beat them with sticks or whipped them with
rubber fan belts.
Food was a handful of rice a day, or nothing at all. What
little drinking water they received was contaminated with sea
water. "We tasted it in our hands and it was salty," said
Muhammed Ariful Islam, 22, a Bangladeshi fruit vendor who was on
the same boat as Miae.
A NEW WEAPON
Miae, who left behind his wife and three children, said he
was kidnapped. "I never thought I would leave Bangladesh," he
said, sitting in a government shelter in Phang Nga.
That's a change. In the past, many impoverished Rohingya
Muslims from Myanmar and Bangladesh voluntarily boarded small,
local fishing boats heading across the Bay of Bengal in the hope
of reaching Muslim-majority Malaysia where they could find work.
Smuggling, done initially with the consent of those involved,
differs from trafficking, which involves entrapment, coercion
and deceit.
Thai authorities say the existence of the boats in which
people are being held against their will is a response to the
more strenuous efforts they are making to combat trafficking.
Police operations have led to the rescue of 200 to 300
trafficking victims in the past six months, said Police Major
General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, who is in charge of
counter-trafficking operations for immigration police in
southern Thailand.
"The traffickers have become more sophisticated and
cautious, partly because of the Thai government policy to crack
down," he said.
The country's military government says it is beefing up
cooperation with neighbouring Malaysia and has registered more
than one million illegal migrant workers to prevent them falling
prey to traffickers. "That's a big step," said Sek Wannamethee,
a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Human rights groups say the growing use of force is because
trafficking has become increasingly lucrative, not because of
any new measures taken by Thailand. Competition between a rising
number of people smugglers explains why they are resorting to
kidnapping, said Chris Lewa of the Arakan Project, a Rohingya
advocacy group. "There are always five to eight boats waiting in
the Bay of Bengal. And the brokers are desperate to fill them."
Matthew Smith, the executive director of Fortify Rights, an
organization that documents human rights violations in Southeast
Asia, said the size of the ships being used by traffickers has
increased as business is thriving and the trafficking rings are
able to operate largely with impunity.
THAILAND'S ROLE
A series of Reuters investigations in 2013 revealed the
complicity of some Thai authorities in smuggling Rohingya and in
deporting them back into the hands of human traffickers.
Thailand was downgraded in June to the lowest category in
the U.S. State Department's annual ranking of the world's worst
human-trafficking centers, putting it in the same category as
North Korea and the Central African Republic. The same month,
the Thai military vowed to "prevent and suppress human
trafficking," after having seized power from an elected
government on May 22.
Five months later, jungle camps are still holding thousands
of people in remote hills near the border with Malaysia,
according to testimonies from two recent escapees and a human
smuggler.
The men and women aboard the prison ships who reach Thailand
are sold for $200 each to trafficking gangs, according to one of
two Rohingya men interviewed by Reuters who recently escaped
from the trafficking camps.
"The camps are running very smoothly," the human smuggler,
based in southern Thailand, told Reuters.
The smuggler, a long-time Rohingya resident of Thailand who
spoke on condition of anonymity, estimated there were up to
eight large camps holding 2,000 to 3,000 people at any one time.
The two men who recently escaped described the brutality in
the camps. One of them told Reuters he witnessed camp guards
gang-raping a woman.
Police Major General Thatchai describes a vast and complex
trafficking network in which Bangladeshis and Rohingya kidnap
and trade their own people with the help of nationals from
Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia and Pakistan. "It's transnational
crime," Thatchai said.
The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR confirmed the
existence of "bigger fishing or cargo vessels" that carry up to
700 passengers across the Bay of Bengal to Thailand - a five- or
six-day journey.
This time of year is rush hour for smugglers and
traffickers. October marks the start of the four-month "sailing
season," the busiest time for smuggling and trafficking ships
plying the Bay of Bengal.
The Thai Navy's Kan said most of the boats and crews were
from Thailand and that patrols against traffickers had been
increased in the country's territorial waters. But Kan said the
bigger boats were operating beyond Thailand's maritime
boundaries, in international waters, and so the navy couldn't
move against them.
WHOSE JURISDICTION?
Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea
(UNCLOS), to which Thailand is a signatory, each nation "shall
take effective measures to prevent and punish the transport of
slaves in ships authorized to fly its flag." The Navy didn't
respond to queries on why it wasn't acting against trafficking
ships carrying the Thai flag outside its territorial waters.
Robert Beckman, the director of the Centre for International
Law at the National University of Singapore, said the Thai Navy
would have jurisdiction over a ship flying a Thai flag in
international waters. Under UNCLOS it had a right, not an
obligation, to act against someone suspected of engaging in the
slave trade, he said. The "uncertain state of the law on these
matters," Beckman added, meant that navies and coast guards were
"usually very reluctant to arrest persons outside their
territorial waters, especially if they are on ships flying the
flag of another state."
Interviews with two Rohingya, who in early October escaped
from a Thai trafficking camp, corroborate the testimonies of the
Phang Nga victims. They also suggest the slave ships have been
operating for some time.
Mohamad Nobir Noor, 27, says he was living in an
impoverished Rohingya settlement in Bangladesh, near the border
with Myanmar, when he was taken. One September evening last
year, men with knives and sticks forced him onto a small boat
that sailed all night to reach a larger vessel moored at sea.
It would eventually hold 550 people, Noor estimated.
They were guarded by 11 men with guns, he said. Most were
Thai speakers but one was Rakhine, the majority Buddhist ethnic
group in Rakhine State, where communal violence since 2012 has
killed hundreds and left 140,000 homeless, most of them
Rohingya.
About 30 of those being held were women. "There was one
woman who was very beautiful," said Noor. "The guards took her
upstairs. When she came back she was crying and her clothes were
wet. She didn't say anything."
Drinking water was so scarce that Noor said he drank his own
urine to survive. When someone died, a small group of men was
permitted to carry the body up on deck. A quick prayer was said
and then the bodies were thrown into the water. "For the
sharks," Noor said.
ESCAPE AND MUTINY
Once, Noor tried to escape by jumping overboard during a
trip to the toilet. The guards dragged him back in and gave him
electric shocks with wires attached to the ship's generator, he
said.
Usually, most passengers were too physically weak or
terrified to confront the guards. But, on at least one occasion,
desperation trumped fear.
On the morning of June 11, the Bangladesh Coast Guard
arrived off the coast of St. Martin's Island, in Bangladesh
waters, to record the bloody aftermath of a high-seas firefight
that followed a mutiny aboard a Thai trafficking ship. Desperate
for food and water, passengers had overwhelmed the crew. But
another trafficking ship quickly arrived and its crew opened
fire on the mutineers, said Lieutenant Commander Mahmud of the
Bangladesh Coast Guard.
Six people were killed and 30 sustained bullet injuries.
Among the injured were "two Thai crew members and one Myanmar
human trafficker," according to a Bangladesh Coast Guard
statement.
A record 40,000 Rohingya passed through the Thai camps in
2013, Lewa of the Arakan Project said. They are held captive
until relatives pay the ransom to traffickers to release them
over the border in Malaysia, she said.
By early 2014, not just Rohingya but other nationalities
were also ending up in the trafficking camps. In a series of
raids earlier this year, Thai police found hundreds of
Bangladeshis, as well as Uighur Muslims from China's restive
northwestern province of Xinjiang.
The camps were also the likely destination of the
Bangladeshis rescued in Phang Nga. But something went wrong.
They were brought ashore at the remote island in Phang Nga
under cover of darkness. Phang Nga official Jadsada says he
believed they were about to be transferred by road to another
location, but a tip-off to the authorities compelled their
captors to flee.
Local officials have yet to account for another 190
passengers they believe came on the same boat as Miae and Islam
from Bangladesh via the Bay of Bengal. Jadsada said they might
already be trapped in trafficking camps.
(Additional reporting by Serajul Quadir in Dhaka and Mohammad
Nurul Islam in Cox's Bazar. Editing by Peter Hirschberg and Bill
Tarrant.)