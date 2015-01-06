BANGKOK Jan 6 Thai Prime Minister Prayuth
Chan-ocha said on Tuesday his government would step up measures
against human trafficking as the country scrambles to improve
its record in fighting the illegal trade before a U.S. deadline
to show improvement.
Thailand is ranked one of the world's worst centres of human
trafficking. It was downgraded to the lowest "Tier 3" status
last June on the U.S. State Department's annual Trafficking in
Persons Report for not fully complying with minimum standards
for its elimination.
Prayuth, who as army chief seized power from an elected
government in a coup in May, said Thailand would work on areas
flagged by the United States before submitting its record for
2014 to the U.S. State Department by a March deadline.
"We have set up a committee to look after 23 areas which the
U.S. analyses and has warned us about for years," Prayuth, told
reporters in Bangkok.
"We have to take this plan and put it in to action. Police,
officials ... everyone."
Any progress made in 2014 could help lift Thailand from the
lowest tier and boost investment in industries accused of using
trafficked labour, including fisheries.
Shortly after the military seized power in May, it vowed to
"prevent and suppress human trafficking".
But an October Reuters Special Report suggests trafficking
routes in Thailand were thriving, with jungle camps still
holding thousands of people in remote hills near the border with
Malaysia and trafficking rings able to operate largely with
impunity.
Prayuth acknowledged the complicity of some Thai authorities
in smuggling people and forcing them to work in the fishing
industry.
"There is not only the human trafficking problem but also
slaves and beggars and state officials taking people to work on
fishing boats," he said.
Thailand is the world's third-largest exporter of seafood.
Senior ministers will meet on Wednesday to assess progress
made over the past year.
