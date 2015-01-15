BANGKOK Jan 15 More than a dozen rights groups
urged Thailand on Thursday to end a project to recruit prisoners
to work on fishing boats, saying it would not address problems
in the fishing industry and posed a serious threat to prisoners'
rights.
Thailand is the world's third-largest seafood exporter. Its
fishing industry employs more than 300,000 people, many of them
illegal migrant workers from neighbouring countries who are
often subject to ill-treatment.
A labour shortage in the industry has also partly fuelled
human trafficking to meet demand for man power in the fishing
sector. Rights groups say the pilot project would fail to stop
the illicit trade.
"This project poses a serious threat to the human rights of
prisoners," said a letter to Thai Prime Minister Prayuth
Chan-ocha signed by 45 non-governmental organizations.
"The project will also likely fail to address the
fundamental causes of the labour shortage that fuels trafficking
in Thailand's fishing industry."
Abuses recorded in the fishing industry include human
trafficking, forced labour and violence. That has threatened
business and put Thailand under international pressure to
respond.
The warning comes as Thailand scrambles to boost its record
in fighting human trafficking ahead of a U.S. deadline to show
improvement.
In December the Labour Ministry said that it would send
consenting prisoners who had less than a year left of their
sentence to go and work on fishing boats to ease a labour
shortage and to combat human trafficking.
On Wednesday the ministry said that the scheme was intended
to help ex-prisoners find work and would not send current
inmates to sea.
"We've found that ex-prisoners are not welcome in the Thai
workforce so we've found a way to help them," Labour Minister
Surasak Karnjanarat told Reuters.
A pilot programme in Samut Sakhon province, west of the
capital Bangkok, was currently employing 173 ex-prisoners to
work on fishing boats, he added.
Thailand is ranked one of the world's worst centres of human
trafficking. It was downgraded to the lowest "Tier 3" status
last June on the U.S. State Department's annual Trafficking in
Persons Report for not fully complying with minimum standards
for its elimination.
Prime Minister Prayuth has acknowledged the complicity of
some Thai authorities in smuggling people and forcing them to
work in the fishing industry.
