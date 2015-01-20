BANGKOK Jan 20 A radical plan by the Thai
government to put prisoners to work on the country's
under-staffed fishing boats has been scrapped, the foreign
ministry said on Tuesday, following charges the scheme
threatened inmates' rights.
Rights groups had also argued the idea would fail to address
the fundamental causes of the labour shortage that fuels human
trafficking in Thailand's fishing industry.
Thailand is the world's third-largest seafood exporter and
its fishing industry employs more than 300,000 people, many of
them illegal migrant workers from neighbouring countries who are
often subject to ill-treatment.
In December the country's Labour Ministry said that it would
send consenting prisoners who had less than a year left of their
sentence to work on fishing boats to ease a labour shortage in
the fishing sector and to combat human trafficking fuelled by
the shortage.
Thailand is ranked one of the world's worst centres of human
trafficking.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on
Tuesday that the plan had been withdrawn, adding that it was an
"exploratory idea" and part of a government policy to help
prisoners reintegrate into society.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)