BANGKOK Dec 13 Thailand's True Corp Pcl
has extended the offer period for a $1.5 billion IPO
of its infrastructure fund to Dec. 19 to give investors more
time to invest in the country's second listing of that type of
fund, a financial adviser said.
"There are some holidays and potential buyers are unable to
buy in time," Arthid Nanthawithaya, senior executive vice
president at Siam Commercial Bank, told Reuters on
Friday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved
the extension, he said.
True, majority owned by Thai billionaire Dhanin
Chearavanont's CP Group, had planned to offer 5.8 billion units
of the fund at 10 baht per unit during Dec 9-16, according to
the filing the SEC.
Credit Suisse Group AG and Siam Commercial Bank
PCL are joint global coordinators. Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and UBS AG are joint bookrunners.
($1 = 32.12 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)