* True Corp to launch IPO of fund, date undecided
* Aims to sell noncore assets for $161 mln
* True Corp shares jump 5.7 pct to over one-month high
(Adds True comments)
By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, July 23 Thai telecommunications group
True Corp Pcl said it aims to raise at least $2.25
billion by listing an infrastructure fund to help pay down debt,
in what would be Asia-Pacific's biggest initial public offering
so far this year.
True Corp, majority-owned by Thai billionaire Dhanin
Chearavanont's CP Group, also plans to sell noncore assets as it
seeks to slash its debt burden by around 70 percent, its chief
financial officer told Reuters on Tuesday.
The loss-making company has been grappling with a growing
debt burden as it invests in the expansion of its mobile
networks to compete with market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl
and second-ranked Total Access Communication Pcl
. It is the only carrier among the three that does not
have a foreign partner. Last month, Moody's cut its outlook on
True Corp's credit ratings to "negative".
"We plan to raise at least 70 billion baht ($2.25 billion)
from the fund and sell noncore businesses for about 5 billion
baht. Most of the proceeds will be used to repay debt," Chief
Financial Officer Noppadol Dej-Udom said, adding that the
listing should be completed by the end of this year.
"This will help improve our financial position. After that,
we will go ahead with plans to seek a business partner," he
said.
The IPO of the infrastructure fund would help reduce True's
debt burden to around 30 billion baht from 100 billion baht
($3.2 billion) now, Noppadol said, adding that the new debt
level would be reasonable for financial management.
True Corp is the second most indebted telecoms firm in
Southeast Asia after Singapore Telecommunications Ltd,
which has net debt of $5.67 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine.
The planned fundraising comes after BTS Group
earlier this year raised $2.13 billion via the initial public
offering of a similar-styled infrastructure fund. The success of
that IPO, Asia-Pacific's biggest so far in 2013, has encouraged
other firms to tap equity capital markets.
True Corp shares jumped 5.7 percent to their highest in more
than a month on the news, outperforming a 1.6 percent rise in
the Thailand's benchmark share index.
INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
True Corp said in a statement earlier on Tuesday that it
would establish an infrastructure fund worth at least 70 billion
baht.
True Corp will sell assets including towers and fibre optic
cable networks to the fund and then lease them back, providing
steady revenue for the fund.
True Corp will buy one-third of the fund's units and the
remaining two-thirds will be offered to the public.
The company said the exact amount to be raised would depend
on market conditions and investor interest. It did not say when
it plans to list the fund, although a listing could not take
place before Sept 12., when the sale of assets to the fund must
be approved at a shareholders meeting.
True Corp has hired Credit Suisse and UBS
to advise on the listing, IFR reported last month.
The company posted a net loss of 1.1 billion baht for the
January-March quarter, more than double a loss of 456 million
baht a year earlier, mainly due to higher expenses to expand its
mobile networks.
True Corp is Thailand's only fully integrated telecoms firm
with operations in mobile, fixed-line phone, broadband Internet
and cable television businesses.
It plans to spend 15 billion baht this year to expand its
third- and fourth-generation mobile networks as operators launch
high-speed mobile services to gain market share from fast
growing mobile data.
True Corp has had no foreign partner since 2004 when
France's Orange SA left to focus on markets at home. Advanced
Info Service is part-owned by Singapore Telecommunications and
Total Access Communication is majority owned by Norway's Telenor
.
($1 = 31.0850 Thai baht)
(Additional reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in
BANGALORE,; Editing by Denny Thomas and Chris Gallagher)