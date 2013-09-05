BANGKOK, Sept 5 Thai telecoms group True Corp
Pcl may cut the size of its infrastructure fund IPO by
about 17 percent to $1.9 billion due to a dispute with a
state-owned firm over the ownership of some assets, people with
knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
True Corp, majority-owned by billionaire Dhanin
Chearavanont's CP Group, had originally planned to raise 70
billion baht ($2.3 billion) from the initial public offering
(IPO) to pay down it debt. The offer is set to be Asia Pacific's
biggest IPO so far this year.
The company now plans to drop some 7,000 telecom towers from
the IPO which its mobile unit TrueMove operates under concession
from state-owned CAT Telecom as the assets are under
arbitration, the sources told Reuters.
True Corp is likely to add fibre optic cable networks for
high-speed Internet and data services to the fund instead, said
the sources who declined to be identified due to the
confidentiality of the discussions.
The company is now looking at raising 60 billion baht, but
the final size of the fund was still under discussion and
subject to last-minute changes, the sources added.
True Corp officials were not immediately available for
comment.
The company said late last month that it was postponing a
Sept 12 shareholder meeting to approve the IPO. True's shares
have dropped nearly 20 percent in the past month,
underperforming an 8 percent fall of the main index, on
concerns about the possible delay of the IPO.
True Corp had initially planned to include 13,000 telecoms
towers in the IPO, including the 7,000 used by TrueMove which
operates Thailand's third-largest mobile network.
TrueMove is currently in an arbitration dispute with CAT
Telecom about ownership of some of these towers. Under the
concession, TrueMove is required to transfer the network back to
the state firm after the contract ends on Sept 15.
($1 = 32.32 Baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya Jittapong;
Editing by Miral Fahmy and Denny Thomas)