(Adds comments from True Corp official)
BANGKOK, Sept 5 Thai telecoms group True Corp
Pcl may cut the size of its infrastructure fund IPO by
about 17 percent to $1.9 billion due to a dispute with a
state-owned firm over the ownership of some assets, people with
knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
True Corp, majority-owned by billionaire Dhanin
Chearavanont's CP Group, had originally planned to raise 70
billion baht ($2.3 billion) from the initial public offering to
pay down it debt. The offer is set to be Asia Pacific's biggest
IPO so far this year.
Chief Financial Officer Noppadol Dej-Udom told Reuters True
Corp would drop some 7,000 telecom towers from the IPO which its
mobile unit TrueMove operates under concession from state-owned
CAT Telecom as the assets are under arbitration.
He declined, however, to say whether True Corp would reduce
the size of the fund but said the final amount had yet to be
finalised.
"We are still committed to offering a 70 billion baht fund
but we are still working on details to finalise the number. If
we come up with a new amount, it needs to be approved by the
company's board of directors," Noppadol added.
He declined to give further details.
The sources had earlier said True Corp would add fibre optic
cable networks for high-speed Internet and data services to the
fund instead of the towers, and would reduce the size of the IPO
to 60 billion baht.
The sources declined to be identified due to the
confidentiality of the discussions.
True Corp had said late last month that it was postponing a
Sept 12 shareholder meeting to approve the IPO. True's shares
have dropped nearly 20 percent in the past month,
underperforming an 8 percent fall of the main index, on
concerns about the possible delay of the IPO.
True Corp had initially planned to include 13,000 telecoms
towers in the IPO, including the 7,000 used by TrueMove which
operates Thailand's third-largest mobile network.
TrueMove is currently in an arbitration dispute with CAT
Telecom about ownership of some of these towers. Under the
concession, TrueMove is required to transfer the network back to
the state firm after the contract ends on Sept 15.
($1 = 32.32 Baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya Jittapong;
Editing by Miral Fahmy and Denny Thomas)