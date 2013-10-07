BANGKOK Oct 7 Shareholders of True Corp PCL
have voted to list an infrastructure fund to raise 60
billion to 80 billion baht ($1.92 billion to $2.55 billion) to
help pay some of the Thai telecommunications group's $3.3
billion debt.
True's debt has been deepening as it invests to expand its
mobile network to compete with industry leaders Advanced Info
Service PCL and Total Access Communication PCL
.
Most True shareholders agreed to proceed with the initial
public offering, a company official said after the vote on
Monday.
Shares in True were 1.75 percent lower at 8.40 baht at close
of trade on Monday, compared with the benchmark Stock Exchange
of Thailand index, which fell 0.92 percent.
The size of the listing is likely to be at the lower end of
the range because of a dispute with a state company over the
ownership of infrastructure assets, people with knowledge of the
matter said last month.
True, majority-owned by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's
Charoen Pokphand Group, is the only company in Thailand involved
in mobile phones, fixed-line phones, broadband Internet and
cable television.
It has posted a net loss in each of the past two years, and
is likely to record a loss of 6.7 million baht for the year
ending December, according to the mean estimate of 10 analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 31.30 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)