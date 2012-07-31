True Corporation Pcl :
* The telecom firm expects to report a net loss in 2012 and
2013 due to its investment in 3G networks, Chief Executive
Supachai Chearavanont told reporters.
* Its 3G customer base was more than 2 million subscribers
in the first half of this year compared to a full-year target of
4 million.
* The company is confident that any amendment of its 3G
contract with state-owned CAT Telecom will not affect its
customer base and investment plan.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat
Jantraprap)