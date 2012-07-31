True Corporation Pcl :

* The telecom firm expects to report a net loss in 2012 and 2013 due to its investment in 3G networks, Chief Executive Supachai Chearavanont told reporters.

* Its 3G customer base was more than 2 million subscribers in the first half of this year compared to a full-year target of 4 million.

* The company is confident that any amendment of its 3G contract with state-owned CAT Telecom will not affect its customer base and investment plan.

