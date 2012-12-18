BANGKOK Dec 18 Thai telecoms group, True Corp
Pcl, said on Tuesday it planned to invest 26.5 billion
baht ($865.73 million) in 2013 mostly to expand its mobile,
high-speed Internet and cable television businesses.
True Corp, which owns True Move, Thailand's third-largest
mobile phone network, aimed to have 26 million subscribers next
year, up from 20 million subscribers this year, Chief Executive
Supachai Chearavanont told reporters.
The company expected to report a net profit next year, he
said.
True Corp, Thailand's only fully integrated telecoms firm,
operates a range of businesses including mobile, fixed-line
phone, Internet and cable television.
The mobile unit competes with Advanced Info Service Pcl
, partly owned by Singapore Telecommunications
, and Total Access Communication Pcl
, controlled by Norway's Telenor.
True group is majority-owned by Charoen Pokphand Group,
Thailand's largest agribusiness group controlled by the
country's wealthiest tycoon Dhanin Chearavanont.
($1 = 30.61 baht)
