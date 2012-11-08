BANGKOK Nov 8 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl
, the world's biggest canned tuna maker, said on
Thursday it aimed for 2013 net profit growth of 15 percent due
to a turnaround in loss-making subsidiaries.
Thai Union, which makes the "Chicken of the Sea" brand,
aimed to invest 12 billion baht ($391 million) in 2013-2014, or
6 billion baht a year, to build three new plants, President
Thiraphong Chansiri told reporters.
Earlier, the company reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly
net profit to a record high thanks to higher tuna sales and
lower interest costs.
Its nine-month net profit rose 13.8 percent to 4.08 billion
baht ($133 million).
It is expected to post a net profit of 5.8 billion baht for
2012, up from 5.07 billion in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
($1 = 30.68 Baht)
