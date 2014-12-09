BANGKOK Dec 9 Thailand's Department of Land
Transport on Tuesday said U.S. taxi booking app maker Uber was
operating illegally in the country and has ordered it to halt
its services.
"They have to stop operations immediately," Director-General
Thiraphong Rodprasert told reporters.
Uber drivers who use personal vehicles for commercial use
could face a fine of 2,000 baht ($61), Thiraphong said after
meeting with representatives from Uber, GrabTaxi and EasyTaxi to
discuss regulating internet taxi services.
The Uber representative attending the meeting declined to
comment.
GrabTaxi and EasyTaxi services are legal given they work
with existing taxi drivers who have licences, Thiraphong said.
($1 = 32.9200 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)