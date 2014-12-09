BANGKOK Dec 9 Thailand's Department of Land Transport on Tuesday said U.S. taxi booking app maker Uber was operating illegally in the country and has ordered it to halt its services.

"They have to stop operations immediately," Director-General Thiraphong Rodprasert told reporters.

Uber drivers who use personal vehicles for commercial use could face a fine of 2,000 baht ($61), Thiraphong said after meeting with representatives from Uber, GrabTaxi and EasyTaxi to discuss regulating internet taxi services.

The Uber representative attending the meeting declined to comment.

GrabTaxi and EasyTaxi services are legal given they work with existing taxi drivers who have licences, Thiraphong said.

($1 = 32.9200 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)