Tourists relax at the beach of Pattaya, nearly 150 km (90 miles) east of Bangkok January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

BANGKOK The U.S. embassy in Thailand warned on Friday that "foreign terrorists" could be looking to conduct attacks in areas of the capital, Bangkok, frequented by toursts and told its citizens in a message to be careful.

Walter Braunohler, spokesman at the embassy, declined to give further details but said: "We're warning all U.S. citizens to take caution when visiting public areas where Western tourists are known to gather in Bangkok."

Bangkok, a magnet for tourists with its vibrant nightlife and a transit point for those heading for Thailand's beaches, has faced political turmoil in recent years but threats of foreign attacks are rare.

