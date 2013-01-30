BANGKOK Jan 30 Squeals of delight erupted from
two Thai women dressed in elegant designer labels as they
scanned a rack of fashion magazines at a high-end Bangkok
shopping mall, then pounced on the object of their quest: a copy
of the Thai edition of Vogue.
"It's here, it's here," shouted Athitiya Santisuk, 31, to
her friend as they eagerly turned the glossy pages.
The fashion bible's launch in Thailand on Jan 25 heralded a
new era for budding fashionistas and a growing middle class
whose tastes are becoming more discerning even as the Thai
fashion industry grows more international, highlighted by a
twice-yearly fashion week.
"Vogue has become an indicator of economic development and
the sophistication of a nation. Thailand's luxury industry is
mature and this is a barometer of an emerging, affluent middle
class," Kullawit Laosuksri, Vogue Thailand's editor-in-chief,
told Reuters.
The Thai edition, published by Conde Nast International with
a Thai company, is chock full of advertising, just like its
overseas cousins - including those promoting skin whitening
products, a reflection of Thailand's obsession with light skin.
"Vogue Thailand will have a strong beauty component, perhaps
slightly more than other Vogues," James Woolhouse, President of
Conde Nast Asia Pacific, told Reuters.
Among the articles are a photo spread of Thailand's Queen
Sirikit in her younger days and several fashion shoots using
Bangkok as a backdrop. The cover features Si Tanwiboon, a
Thai-Chinese model who has graced catwalks at Jean Paul Gaultier
and Louis Vuitton.
But the magazine's presence in Thailand raises questions
over the country's income gap and the stark difference between
the lifestyle of many of Bangkok's urbanites and some 66 percent
of the population who live in slums on the city's periphery or
in rural areas far from modern, multi-storey shopping malls.
The number of Thai millionaires is expected to swell by 35
percent between 2010 - 2015, says the Swiss-based Julius Baer
private-banking group, and that wealth is partly what has helped
fuel the appetite for luxury shopping malls in the city.
"We are seeing an increase in both the investment in the
fashion retail space and the sales of luxury goods," said
Woolhouse.
Editor-in-chief Kullawit said he wants the magazine, which
costs 100 baht, to inspire Thai women and "give them new ideas
like how to mix high-end brands with pieces that are readily
available in Thailand's flea markets".
Yet the products advertised in Vogue remain beyond the reach
of the vast majority of Thai citizens, many of whom make only
some 300 baht ($10) a day.
At a road-side stall steps away from the luxury Central
World shopping mall in Bangkok, Pratum Singthimas sells papaya
salad and makes 530 baht ($17.73) on average a day.
"It looks like a magazine for a 'Khun Noo'," she said,
choosing a Thai expression for privileged women that can imply
spoilt or pampered.
Analysts gave the magazine mixed reviews but said its
arrival brought more positives than negatives.
"The articles will give less affluent people a taste of the
world outside Thailand and could help stimulate debate in a
country that, unlike America, is not big on free speech or
challenging social structures," said Kan Yuenyong, director of
Siam Intelligence Unit, a Bangkok think tank.
Fashion insiders point to an overall preference for
high-street labels over luxury brands.
"The Thai middle class is a lot more dependent on mass
brands mimicking luxury brands. This not only takes away from
the luxury market but also hinders the success of young,
emerging designers," said Hestie Roodt, a teacher at Accademia
Italiana, a design institute in Bangkok.
Kullawit said he aimed for a mix of Thai and Western models
with the magazine, which would be "surprisingly Thai."
But the reception from online fashionistas was cool.
"Boring. I thought Vogue was supposed to be international in
its outlook. It looks like other Thai magazines," said Gaga91.
(Editing by Elaine Lies and Paul Casciato)